Man kidnapped, wife robbed at gunpoint at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Armed assailants robbed and kidnaped a man outside his Orange County apartment before dumping him at a storage facility and going back to the complex to rob his wife, deputies said.
Deputies said the man was outside his unit at Castilian Apartments on Rio Grande Avenue when armed assailants robbed and kidnaped him around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies said the man he was taken to a storage unit where the suspected kidnapers left him before going back to the apartment complex and robbing his wife at gunpoint.
The man told deputies he was able to free himself and call for help from a nearby business.
Deputies said they do not have any information to release about any possible suspects. They said the investigation is ongoing.
