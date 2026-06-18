Citrus County man indicted for attempted child sex crimes

OCALA, Fla. — A Citrus County man has been indicted after federal prosecutors said he tried to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Brian James Verka, 39, of Beverly Hills, was charged with attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Verka communicated online between May 27 and June 2 with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The person was actually an undercover Homeland Security Investigations special agent, according to court documents.

During the conversations, Verka described wanting to engage in sexual activity with the person he believed was a minor and asked her to send sexually explicit images of herself, prosecutors said.

Verka was arrested June 2 after traveling to a location in Marion County to meet the person he believed was a minor, according to prosecutors.

He is being detained while the case is pending.

If convicted, Verka faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and up to life on the attempted enticement charge. He also faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years on the attempted production charge.

An indictment is a formal charge. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg is prosecuting the case.

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