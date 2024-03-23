City of Edgewood celebrates 100 years with music festival

EDGEWOOD, Fla. — A Central Florida town will celebrate a huge milestone on Saturday.

The City of Edgewood is turning 100 years old.

The city of just 2,700 residents is located south of downtown Orlando.

It was part of Pinecastle until 1924, when city leaders decided during a baseball game to break off on their own.

The area later became Edgewood and Belle Isle.

But the town has started to develop in the last decade.

There is a push to redevelop the area along Orange Avenue with new buildings and restaurants.

The city’s celebratory event will be at the Waters Edge Shopping Plaza on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be musical performances, food and dessert trucks and beer and wine tents.

The opening acts include Skin Deep, Are Friends Electric and a special headliner with Chapel Hart.

Since it is a festival-style concert in the parking lot, officials encourage bringing chairs and blankets. Guests should bring clear bags only and avoid coolers or outside alcohol.

Admission is free, and parking is available at nearby businesses.

Here is a list of food options:

Charlie’s Bakery

Dio Santo Street Pizzeria

East Coast Tacos

Queeley’s Shaved Ice

Uncle Tony’s BBQ

Brazas Chicken

Buttercrust Pizza

Formggio & Friends

Gatlin Hall Brewing

Mochinut

Shannon’s

Smith’s Homemade

The Porch

That Wing Spot

See a map of the location below:

