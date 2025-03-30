‘The city needs to do something about this’: Overnight fire destroys old church in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Orange County Fire officials are investigating what led to an overnight fire in Pine Hills late Saturday night.

Firefighters and deputies were on the scene at 2332 North Hiawassee Road, east of Silver Star Road.

The incident was reported around 11:54 pm Saturday when Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The flames were so intense that the windows were shattered, and the roof collapsed.

According to OCFR, the flames could be seen from outside, showing out of the roof when firefighters arrived.

According to neighbors, the property possibly belongs to a housing company now, but it used to operate as a church until at least a year ago, when another fire forced it to shut down.

“I was the one who called 911 for the second fire,” said Pastor Omar, who lives right next to the property.

“There was another one before. Since the church closed, there’s a lot of riffraff, men going in there with women. The city needs to do something about this.”

Orange County Fire Rescue reported no victims in the incident. The cause of the fire should be determined by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

