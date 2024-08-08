City of Orlando nears construction on Lake Nona project with library

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Orlando is nearing construction on a project in Lake Nona that would include a library and a city building housing an Orlando Police Department substation, community meeting space and city services.

Orlando on Aug. 8 will seek development review committee approval for a master plan tied to the proposed $10 million, 14,600-square-foot Southeast Government Center building and the future 20,000-square-foot Orange County Library System building on 4.91 acres at 8301 Dowden Road. The cost for the library was not immediately available.

City staff recommended approval of the project’s master plan. If it’s approved by the committee, City Council then would approve the committee’s meeting minutes and the project would be able to go for permitting.

