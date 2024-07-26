City of Oviedo hosts swim lessons to help prevent drownings

OVIEDO, Fla. — Some residents in Oviedo are now more educated on ways to prevent drownings.

World Drowning Prevention Day was recognized by the City of Oviedo as it hosted swim lessons at the Riverside Park Pool.

From 2019 to 2021, Florida had the highest rate of unintentional drowning deaths in kids between 1 and 4 years old.

Experts spoke to families about the importance of learning how to swim.

“It’s a huge issue across the board, we start swim lessons as young as six months all the way up to adults. We teach beginners, advanced all across the board what they need to know,” said Kristen Stansell, aquatics supervisor with the City of Oviedo.

The city will be offering swim lessons until Aug. 1.

Individual lessons are also available through the Oviedo Aquatics Program.

