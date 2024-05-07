‘Amazing job’: Officers act quickly to prevent swimming pool tragedy in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy is expected to make a full recovery after nearly drowning in Cocoa.

On Saturday, someone called 911 about a child who possibly drowned in the swimming pool at the Oak Meadows apartment complex.

The Cocoa Police Department said Officer Brittany Perdieu took the call and quickly got first responders to that address.

CPD said Officer Kyle McNamara was first on scene and began CPR, which worked.

The toddler quickly regained a shallow pulse, according to police.

At that point, McNamara, along with Officer Christian Pyne and Officer Paul Noland, continued life-saving measures until the boy was conscious and breathing on his own.

The toddler received further treatment at a hospital and should completely recover, according to Cocoa police.

“Our officers and dispatchers do an amazing job every day, Chief Evander Collier IV said.

“Our responding officers were trained, equipped and ready to do what was necessary to help this child. We are thankful there was a good outcome.”

