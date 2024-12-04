City of Tavares postpone vote on whether or not to remove fluoride from water supply

TAVARES, Fla. — City leaders in Tavares, Lake County, decided to postpone a decision that would remove fluoride from the city’s water supply. The debate brought different opinions to city hall on Wednesday.

It’s a conversation that sparked some controversy - should fluoride be removed from drinking water? “Absolutely, 100%. should be removed from the earth,” said Suzan Shalla, who lives in Tavares. “I don’t think so. my way of thinking is that - in Mexico they have fluoride in the water. and my father just came from there and his teeth are really strong,” said Raquel Heis, another Tavares resident.

The debate taking center stage at City Hall in Tavares. Leaders were discussing if the city should remove the substance from its water supply. “I would like to bring this back at the very next council meeting,” said vice mayor of Tavares, Lory Pfister.

“I see someone comment, ok let’s take it out. Then I see another person, ok well leave it in,” said council member Bob Grenier. “I still want more data, I want more information, I want to hear more, I want workshops. there are 23,000 people in Tavares. I want to hear more.”

Back in November, the state’s health department released new guidance regarding the use of fluoride in the water, citing “neuropsychiatric risk associated with fluoride exposure.”

However, both CDC and the American Dental Association point to many studies showing low levels of fluoride in water reduces tooth decay by at least 25%. The CDC going as far as calling it “one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century.” According to the agency, there was a massive decline in cavities since water fluoridation started back 1945. “I don’t think it’s a great idea just because it’s going to it’s an easy way for the population to get the fluoride not having to spend any more money than what the city already offers, said Marilisa Gonzalez, Dental Assistant. “It’s hard enough to get people to floss!”

Tavares has been adding fluoride to the water since 1995, so almost 30 years. The debate will be back on the agenda on December 18th.

