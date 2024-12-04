4-year-old & 1-year-old missing out of Volusia County, FDLE issue alert

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The children were last seen around the 2100 block of Oak Meadow Circle in South Daytona.
Law enforcement believes they may be in the company of James Watson III. James Watson is 35 years old, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.
They may be traveling in a 2016, white BMW X6, Florida tag number DRS3997 or a 2005, gold Hummer H2, Florida temporary tag number DSS9432.
Due to an ongoing investigation, this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert.
Authorities said that you If locate them, to not approach them and call 911 immediately.
The children are shown in the photos at 3 months old and 3 years old.
