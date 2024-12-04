VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The children were last seen around the 2100 block of Oak Meadow Circle in South Daytona.

Law enforcement believes they may be in the company of James Watson III. James Watson is 35 years old, stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.

4-year-old & 1-year-old missing out of Volusia County, FDLE issue alert 4-year-old & 1-year-old missing out of Volusia County, FDLE issue alert

They may be traveling in a 2016, white BMW X6, Florida tag number DRS3997 or a 2005, gold Hummer H2, Florida temporary tag number DSS9432.

Read: Marion: Teen arrested for second-degree murder in 2023 shooting of a 19-year-old

Due to an ongoing investigation, this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert.

Authorities said that you If locate them, to not approach them and call 911 immediately.

Read: Marion: High-speed chase ends in crash as suspect reached up to 115 mph

The children are shown in the photos at 3 months old and 3 years old.

Read: Ex-ballerina sentenced to 20 years in Florida for manslaughter in husband’s killing

Zhavion & Zyel Watson FDLE Alert Zhavion & Zyel Watson FDLE Alert

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group