MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Johnathan Brooks who led deputies on a high-speed chase after an attempted traffic stop on Nov. 26 2024.

At approximately 11 p.m. that evening, when two deputies witnessed a vehicle traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone in the area of Southeast 58th Avenue and Larch Road.

When the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Books fled the scene at a high rate of speed according to MCSO.

According to deputies Brooks reached speeds of over 100 mph while eluding deputies and even reached a high-speed of 115 mph before colliding with a three.

Read: Marion: Teen arrested for second-degree murder in 2023 shooting of a 19-year-old

Deputies approached the vehicle to asses and later found Brooks was driving with a passenger in the vehicle.

Brooks and his passenger were later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Brooks would later be arrested for fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, with disregard for safety, causing injury.

Here is the video of the chase:

Marion: High-speed chase ends in crash as suspect reached up to 115 mph Marion: High-speed chase ends in crash as suspect reached up to 115 mph (WFTV)

Read: Ron DeSantis under consideration to replace Trump’s defense secretary pick, reports say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group