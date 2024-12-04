Ron DeSantis under consideration to replace Trump’s defense secretary pick, reports say

WASHINGTON — Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly being considered for a position with President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration.

According to reports, DeSantis could potentially replace Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth has been meeting senators on Capital Hill ahead of hearings to consider him for Secretary of Defense.

Read: Trump’s defense pick Pete Hegseth faces deepening scrutiny in Senate

Sources say some Republican senators are expressing concerns about Hegseth and say he faces a tough road to win confirmation.

The talks have triggered consideration for other candidates in case Hegseth is not confirmed.

Read: Chad Chronister, Donald Trump’s pick to run the DEA, withdraws name from consideration

DeSantis is allegedly one of the people who could be asked.

Desantis served in the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps for six years.

Read: Trump signs agreement to allow Justice Department to conduct background checks on nominees, staff

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty are also under consideration.

Sources say the candidates are willing to accept the role and, most importantly, are confirmable.

