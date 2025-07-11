Florida lawmakers file lawsuit over denied access to ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. — Five Florida lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis after being denied access to “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The lawsuit alleges that DeSantis violated a law by denying lawmakers access to the new immigration detention center.

Leaders within Governor DeSantis’ office have dismissed the lawsuit as frivolous.

The state has since extended an invitation to legislators to tour the facility this weekend, potentially addressing some of the concerns raised by the lawmakers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group