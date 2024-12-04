Marion: Teen arrested for second-degree murder in 2023 shooting of a 19-year-old

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 14-year-old Kydris Jackson for the December murder of 19-year-old Griffin Smith.

On Dec. 2, 2023, Smith was set to meet Jackson to purchase a firearm at the Dollar General on Marion Oaks Blvd.

During the interaction, Jackson began to shoot at Smith’s vehicle as he was driving away, according to MCSO.

After leaving the area, Smith ultimately came to a stop in the tree line behind the Marion Oaks Community Center.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., MCSO responded to a report of a possible vehicle accident, that’s when they discovered Smith inside his white pickup truck and had been shot.

Smith was later transferred to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Dec. 13, 2023, MCSO detectives learned that Jackson was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing deputies with a stolen vehicle and was in possession of a firearm.

Through additional investigating including, witness statements and the collection of DNA detectives were able to confirm that Jackson was responsible for Smith’s death.

Jackson was charged while in custody at the Marion County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

