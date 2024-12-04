Trump, DeSantis attend memorial service for 3 troopers killed in South Florida crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People in South Florida are remembering three deputies who passed away in a tragic crash last month.
Thousands of people attended a memorial service for the deputies on Tuesday in West Palm Beach.
President-elect Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attended the memorial.
The deputies were killed a week before Thanksgiving after a driver in an SUV crashed into them.
They had been waiting alongside a West Palm Beach road to jump-start a stalled motorcycle.
