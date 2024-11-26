Third deputy dies after driver loses control, crashes into them in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — People around Florida are mourning the tragic loss of three deputies in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported last Thursday that three of its motorcycle deputies were struck by a driver who lost control.

Two of the deputies died at the scene, and a third, Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, was critically injured.

The sheriff announced Monday that Diaz passed away in the hospital after fighting for his life over the weekend.

Officials said the deputies were on the side of the road conducting traffic enforcement when a driver lost control and slammed into all three.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.

Officials plan to hold a memorial event for the fallen deputies on Dec. 3.

