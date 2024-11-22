Driver crashes into 3 motorcycle deputies, killing 2 in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement around Florida is mourning the loss of two deputies after a terrible crash in South Florida.

Florida troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into three Palm Beach County motorcycle deputies.

Two of the deputies were killed and a third was critically injured.

The deadly crash happened Thursday morning.

The deputies were off on the side of the road when a driver trying to pass a slower-moving vehicle lost control and hit all three.

A long procession of law enforcement officers from all over Florida gathered Thursday as they escorted the bodies of the two officers to the medical examiner’s office.

“I’m sure that these deputies, not in their wildest dreams, thought that this was gonna happen to them today. So, you know, when a, when a deputy dies, a piece of the community dies with them,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

