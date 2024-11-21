Former deputy indicted for first-degree murder of his deputy wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Former Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Shea was formally indicted on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for killing his wife.

The former OCSO deputy is facing first-degree murder charges after he was accused of shooting his wife OCSO Lieutenant Eloilda Shea.

On Oct. 14, 2024, OCSO deputies responded to a home in east Orange County and found Eloilda with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transported her to a local hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

On Nov. 20, the State presented sufficient evidence to a grand jury to secure a two-count indictment against Anthony for first-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence in a capital proceeding.

