Video shows shootout during drug robbery inside Orlando parking garage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando released new videos of a drug robbery and shootout inside of a parking garage.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 4, in a garage on North Orange Avenue.

One of the videos shows individuals pointing guns and someone also firing a gun from a white SUV.

Police said a white Hyundai Tucson pulled up, and the people inside allegedly stole 16 pounds of pot from another group.

That’s when things turned violent, with both sides exchanging gunfire.

Investigators said videos of the shooting have led to several arrests.

Police have arrested three people who were in the Hyundai: Kelly Mala, Bahanni Haywood, and D’Jon Heyliger.

Detectives said a blue Acura was also involved in the alleged robbery, and those suspects loaded stolen boxes, also believed to be pot, into a black Tesla driven by Jennelle Vante.

In total, six people are now facing serious charges, including attempted murder and armed robbery.

Police said their investigation is far from over, so we could see more arrests in this case.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

