Florida responds after Supreme Court sides with Trump to resume deportations

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for the Trump administration to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members under a law from 1798.

However, migrants must now be given due process to challenge their removal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is also responding after a federal judge temporarily blocked a new law that makes it a state crime to be in Florida illegally.

Judge Kathleen Williams issued the order Friday that puts the law on hold for the next two weeks.

That means local and state law enforcement can’t make arrests under the law.

DeSantis said he was anticipating the legal challenge.

An injunction hearing is set for April 18.

The law could be blocked until this case goes to trial.

