The City of Winter Park will unveil a new Dr. King statue

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The City of Winter Park will be hosting the 22nd Annual Unity Heritage Festival, unveiling a new Martin Luther King statue.

The city just announced that the event will be held from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15. In Shady Park at Hannibal Square.

This annual festival promotes family heritage and raises funds for the Educational Fulfillment Fund.

The fund will benefit the local economically disadvantaged youth.

The heritage festival begins on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m.; special activities will include children’s games, career booths, food, and retail vendors.

On Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the festival begins at 9:15 a.m., unveiling a life-size Dr. King statue at Denning Drive and Morse Boulevard.

In a recent press release statement, “This will be the future home of the “Ripple,” a larger than life-size, bronze statue of Dr. King. Just as a single drop of water creates a ripple, so too does Dr. King’s influence,”

The festival will continue in Shady Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter Park city officials and community leaders will also join the celebration.

