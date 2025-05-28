Class of cancer patients have a special graduation

ORLANDO, Fla. — A class of preschool students from the Morgan Center had their graduation on Wednesday.

The Morgan Center is a special school for children who have cancer.

The Morgan Center, which opened in 2020, gives those children who were diagnosed with cancer a chance to socialize with other students to provide them with that sense of normality.

The 14 students who graduated on Wednesday took photos in their caps and gowns and celebrated with their families.

The Morgan Center is free to any young cancer patient referred by their doctor.

