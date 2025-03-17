Cleanup continues after EF-2 tornado slams parts of Central Florida

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The cleanup continues one week after a powerful tornado slammed parts of Central Florida.

An EF-2 tornado damaged several homes and downed trees in Longwood on March 10.

Homeowners in the area tell Channel 9 they are still picking up the pieces and rebuilding from the damage.

“We’re kind of working against the clock and trying to get as much picked up. We’ve already gone through three dumpsters,” said Longwood resident Emily Sless.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado packed winds of up to 130 mph.

