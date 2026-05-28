Cleanup underway after fluid spill on North Orlando Avenue

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Winter Park Police Department has issued a traffic safety alert for a fluid spill on North Orlando Avenue in the northbound lanes.

The fluid spill goes from North Orlando Avenue between Webster Ave and Lee Road, according to WPPD.

Crews are on scene cleaning up the slick roadways.

Channel 9 has reached out to WPPD for more information on the spill.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest updates.

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