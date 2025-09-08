Cleanup underway after tornado touches down in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — Cleanup efforts are underway after a tornado touched down over the weekend in Central Florida.

The National Weather Service reported an EF-0 tornado hit a neighborhood in Palm Bay on Sunday, around 2:30 p.m.

Winds were estimated to be around 65 mph, and it briefly touched down near Airoso Road.

The tornado uprooted a small oak tree and damaged the fence, shed, and shingles of one home.

Brevard County Emergency Management is working to gather additional information on the storm damage.

