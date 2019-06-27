Clermont police officer accused of attacking his wife in front of their children, documents show

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Clermont police officer is off the job after deputies said his wife accused him of attacking her in front of their children.
Sgt. David Johnson was arrested Tuesday and is now facing domestic battery charges.
According to an arrest report, his wife claims she and her husband got into an argument over money.
During the alleged incident, she said Johnson threw a baby shampoo bottle at her, striking her in the face.
She said he then "kicked a trash can into her legs,” then "shoved her by her face"..."grabbed her right arm" and "pushed her" into a wall, where she "fell to the ground."
The woman told deputies her husband has "anger issues" and things have gotten physical before.
In the report, she explained that "the look in his eyes left her in fear," and she said she didn’t "know what he might do."
Johnson has been with the Clermont Police Department since 2010 and is currently a road patrol supervisor.
He is now on paid administrative leave as the department conducts an internal investigation.
On Thursday afternoon, Clermont police Chief Charles Broadway released a statement saying, "Police officers are held to very high standards. It's disheartening whenever a police officer is charged criminally."
The chief also stressed that this arrest in no way reflects on other Clermont police officers.
