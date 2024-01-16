Clermont set to hold Mega Food Truck Event this weekend

CLERMONT, Fla. — The City of Clermont is inviting Central Florida residents to come and enjoy a day of food and music at the Mega Food Truck Event.

The event, hosted by Clermont Main Street, will feature delicious street food, the melodies of live music, and the feeling of community spirit.

Explore a diverse array of culinary offerings from over 40 food trucks and vendors.

From savory classics to sweet indulgences, the event promises a delightful journey through Clermont’s vibrant food scenes, according to a news release.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for the Mega Food Truck Event, offering a unique blend of culinary experiences and live music in the heart of Clermont,” said Jenn Doughtery, Executive Director of Clermont Main Street.

Guests can enjoy music at City Hall Lawn, and sip, shop and stroll through downtown and visit our unique restaurants, breweries, boutiques and retail stores.

This food truck event is open to all at no cost, ensuring that everyone in the community can partake in the festivities.

