Clermont’s 11th annual Caribbean Jerk Festival

CLERMONT, Fla. — The free, family-friendly cultural event at Clermont’s Waterfront Park on June 1st supports the Lake Steel Orchestra and raises funds for scholarships given to Lake County high school seniors.

The event will feature all things Caribbean, from jerk style chicken and pork, roti, curry, and tropical drinks.

Live bands will be performing the rhythms of the islands including reggae, calypso, chutney, salsa, and merengue.

The Lake Steel Orchestra will also perform at he festival as well.

Other activities throughout the event include a limbo contest, dance lessons, domino games, a petting zoo, and a kid’s zone.

The event will also feature an alluring Island Flag Parade showcasing many Caribbean countries and their culture, making you feel like part of each community.

