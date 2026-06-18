Cloud migration market set to boom, but discipline is key

ORLANDO, Fla. — The cloud migration services market is expected to grow from $16.90 billion in 2024 to $70.34 billion by 2030, but the real story is about discipline.

When a system holds stored value, “we’ll take a maintenance window” stops being a technical plan and becomes a business decision nobody wants to defend later.

Saumya Tyagi, a senior software engineer at Auger and author of Zero-Downtime Database Migrations Patterns for Replatforming Financial-Grade Systems at Scale, has built migrations where reversibility is treated as a baseline rather than a nice-to-have.

To understand how teams can replatform financial-grade systems without disrupting customers, we spoke with Tyagi.

Saumya Tyagi Saumya Tyagi, a senior software engineer at Auger and author of Zero-Downtime Database Migrations Patterns for Replatforming Financial-Grade Systems at Scale, has built migrations where reversibility is treated as a baseline rather than a nice-to-have.

Downtime Is Not a Window, It’s a Debt

“Zero downtime is not a promise you make at the end,” Tyagi said. “It is a constraint you accept at the start. If rollback is not clean and fast, you do not have a migration plan. You have a gamble.”

That mindset is spreading because the cost of even a brief outage is rarely limited to the outage itself. Recent research found that 54% of organizations said their most significant outage over the past three years cost more than $100,000, not including customer escalations, rollback efforts and follow-up work.

Tyagi learned those stakes while working on Amazon’s gift card claim code storage platform. The system stored roughly 2 billion claim codes representing about $50 billion in value and served customers across North America, Europe, Japan and China.

At that scale, the challenge is not simply moving data. It is preserving security, auditability, access control and correctness while the migration is happening.

The Safety Net Comes Before the Cutover

A reversible migration does not depend on a single cutover moment. It depends on building controls that make rollback possible at every step.

Tyagi’s approach centers on a safety net that includes dual writes, replay mechanisms, shadow traffic, feature flags, canary deployments and continuous validation.

During the gift card migration, the team used configuration-controlled dual reads and dual writes alongside progressive backfills. That allowed traffic to move gradually without forcing dependent systems to change all at once.

“If you cannot isolate risk to a small slice of traffic, you do not have control,” Tyagi said. “You just have hope dressed up as a rollout.”

One canary deployment appeared healthy until a small subset of reads began returning the correct claim code but the wrong single-use state. Because the issue surfaced early, the team was able to roll back immediately and fix the problem before it affected customers at scale.

Retirement Is the Most Underrated Milestone

The hardest part of modernization is often not moving traffic. It is proving the old system is no longer needed.

In the gift card modernization effort, validation and monitoring gave the team confidence to retire two legacy services while maintaining the same security and compliance standards expected of stored-value systems.

“If you cannot explain why the new system is correct,” Tyagi said, “you should not be deleting the old one.”

Reversibility Becomes the Standard

Gift cards may feel simple to consumers, but the systems behind them operate much like financial infrastructure.

As stored-value platforms continue to grow, Tyagi believes reversible migrations will become the standard rather than an exception.

“A good migration is one you can pause, reverse and resume without drama,” he said. “When stored value is on the line, the calmest team is usually the most prepared.”

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