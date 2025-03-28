Cloudy and warm Friday before our next storm system arrives over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see cloudy and warm conditions before our next storm system arrives over the weekend.

Our area will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-80s on both days.

Central Florida will also be gusty, especially in the afternoon, over the next few days.

People going to our beaches should exercise extra caution when entering the water due to the elevated risk of rip currents.

Our area is still dry overall, with a Red Flag fire conditions warning in effect for Lake County from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Much-needed rain will become likely late Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s during this entire stretch.

