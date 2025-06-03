Cloudy and wet Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is in for a cloudy and wet Tuesday.

Our area will see mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

The thick cloud cover and wet weather will keep afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s, cooler than typical for this time of year.

Wednesday will see an uptick in moisture, with a higher chance of showers and storms throughout the day.

By the end of the week, expect hot, hazy, and humid conditions as seasonal afternoon storms return to the forecast, signaling a shift back to typical Central Florida summer weather.

