Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat capsizes in Florida waterway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard crew rescued three boaters in St. Petersburg on Friday after their 29-foot boat capsized.

The group radioed for help as the boat started taking on water.

A nearby tanker helped direct the crews to their location.

Everyone was wearing life jackets, and no one was hurt.

The Coast Guard says this is a great reminder to double-check boating safety gear, especially during National Safe Boating Week.

