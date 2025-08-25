Coast Guard seizes 38 tons of cocaine in historic, possibly multi-billion-dollar bust

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard will share more details on Monday after a record-breaking drug bust.

Officials said Coast Guard crews seized over 76,000 pounds of cocaine off the coasts of the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The massive will be offloaded at Port Everglades in South Florida.

Officials said this marks the largest drug seizure in the history of the Coast Guard.

The estimated street value of the cocaine ranges from $1.5 to $2.7 billion.

Officials have emphasized the importance of these operations in disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics into the United States.

