Coast Guard urges boating safety ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Memorial Day weekend nears and boaters get ready for summer, recent federal data emphasizes the need for water safety.

The United States Coast Guard’s 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics Report indicates a small rise in boating incidents nationwide last year, with accidents increasing from 3,844 to 3,887. Nonfatal injuries also went up from 2,126 to 2,170.

The report concluded that alcohol continues to be the primary known factor in fatal boating accidents, responsible for 92 deaths, which is roughly 20% of all boating fatalities.

Officials state that many boating accidents can be avoided by following safety precautions such as wearing life jackets, refraining from alcohol while operating a boat, and ensuring vessels are properly equipped before going into the water.

Memorial Day weekend is typically among the busiest times for boating and unofficially signals the beginning of the summer boating season.

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