Cocoa Beach celebrates the 4th with its first-ever drone show

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Cocoa Beach is celebrating the Fourth of July using high-tech. The city put on its first-ever Drone Light Show, which drew a large crowd to the coastal city.

“Yesterday we went to downtown Melbourne and saw the fireworks but today there’s something different and new in Cocoa Beach that we wanted to see so we’re excited,” said Kayla Torres.

Thousands celebrating the 4th of July filled the streets near city hall. Many sitting in the lawn listening to music waiting for the unique show.

“With technology, and people using drones for everything why not make it a cool show,” said Noah Monroe.

The show’s considered an eco-friendly alternative, celebrating our nation’s independence. For some, that has a close meaning.

“Both of our dad’s served in the military, so they both fought for our freedoms, so it means a lot to us,” said Torres.

On top of celebrating the 4th, the city of Cocoa Beach is also celebrating its centennial.

