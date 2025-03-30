Cocoa Beach Winn-Dixie evacuated due to "Incident"

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Cocoa Beach Police Department is warning the public of an active incident that is occurring at a local Winn-Dixie.

Police and fire teams arrived at the scene of the Winn Dixie located in Canaveral Plaza.

They are urging everyone from the public to avoid the area until they declare it safe to return.

As more information is released, we will continue updating this developing situation.

