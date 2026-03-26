Warm and mostly dry Thursday before weekend cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a lower chance for rain.

Our area will see morning fog with temperatures in the 60s.

Daytime highs will reach the 70s at our local beaches and 80s inland Thursday afternoon.

Most of the area will remain dry; there’s only a small 10% chance for a brief shower along the sea breeze as it moves inland in the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny and even warmer, with highs in the mid and upper 80s

Some changes in store this weekend when our next front arrives and increases our rain chances.

We’ll have building and dangerous surf as well as a cool down, mid-80s Saturday followed by low 70s on Sunday.

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