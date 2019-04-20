  • Cocoa couple homeless after sailboat sinks during severe storms, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - A couple in Cocoa have lost the place they call home after their sailboat sank during severe storms Friday afternoon, according to police.

    Police said the couple lived on the sailboat that was anchored off Lee Wenner Park.

    Witnesses reported seeing lightning strikes and, a short time later, the boat quickly sank.

    Officers said a man on the boat tried to salvage the couple's things before the boat sank.

    Police said the couple lost their belongings and one of two pet cats.

    The couple had just returned to the boat when the incident occurred, police said.

    Officers said the couple was not hurt and the Salvation Army is helping them with shelter and supplies.

