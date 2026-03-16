Cocoa police believe distracted driver caused serious crash

COCOA, Fla. — Police in Cocoa are investigating a serious crash that sent a driver to a hospital.

Officers said the crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of SR-520 and Blake Avenue.

Investigators believe a distracted driver caused the collision, which blocked rush-hour traffic for more than one hour.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to find one driver struck and trapped inside a vehicle.

Fire rescue personnel worked to extricate the individual while police managed the closure of the westbound lanes on SR-520.

Rescue crews worked alongside traffic and patrol officers for more than one hour to free the motorist.

Once freed, the driver was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The crash involved a Mazda traveling westbound on SR-520 and a second vehicle traveling northbound on Blake Avenue.

According to the Cocoa Police Department, witnesses provided accounts of the moments leading up to the impact.

Several witnesses reported that the driver of the Mazda was using a cell phone at the time of the crash.

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