Cocoa signs contract to clear the way for new workforce housing

COCOA, Fla. — The City of Cocoa just signed a contract to begin the construction of the first five homes in the Diamond Square Community’s Michael C. Blake subdivision.

In March, the city identified 42 properties around the city that will be sold to help construct workforce housing.

Most of the properties, including the city-owned Michael C. Blake subdivision, are located off State Road 520 between South Fiske and South Cocoa boulevards.

The city is partnering with the nonprofit Community Housing Initiative to build the homes. The Diamond Square Community Redevelopment Agency has allocated $475,000 toward the construction of additional workforce housing in the subdivision beyond.

The city is aiming to get the first five homes “done as soon as possible,” public information officer Samantha Senger said.

