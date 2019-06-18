Code Enforcement shuts down Ocala motel due to complaints, hazardous conditions

OCALA, Fla. - Code Enforcement officials in Ocala claim that one motel had so many hazardous conditions that they were forced to shut it down.
Channel 9 tagged along with Code Enforcement officers to check out the conditions at the Comfort Motel on South Pine Avenue.
Related Headlines
"Support columns around the motel are busted out from the concrete," said one official. "You'll notice a stairway where the handrailing is not secured in place."
Officials said they also found exposed electrical wires, busted-out windows and even a collapsed ceiling in one of the units.
The owners of the motel owe the city more than $128,000, according to officials.
Code Enforcement said the owners were given three hearings and the city took action after they didn't comply.
Officials said families with young children were living at the motel but now will have to find a new place to live after the motel's condemning.
"It's deplorable conditions no doubt and with families and children living in these conditions, it's unacceptable to have them living (there)," said Dale Hollingsworth of Ocala Code Enforcement.
The city said if drastic improvements aren't made soon, the building could be demolished.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}