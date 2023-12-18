Cold-weather shelter to open in Flagler County Monday with temperatures forecast to dip into 30s

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — With the National Weather Service predicting overnight temperatures in the 30s, Flagler County Emergency Management announced Monday that a cold-weather shelter will be available for anyone who needs it.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Sheltering Tree, a subsidiary of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, will open the shelter starting at 5 p.m. Monday at the Rock Transformation Center at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell.

The shelter will be open to anyone without heat, including but not limited to the homeless.

READ: Florida gas prices at their lowest in more than 2 years: AAA

Flagler County Health and Human Services Director Joseph Hegedus says The Sheltering Tree and the Rock Transformation Center will provide cots and meals at the shelter.

“As temperatures approach freezing, serious medical conditions including hypothermia can develop or be exacerbated,” Hegedus said in a statement announcing the opening of the shelter. “We urge those who are unhoused or lack adequate heat at their residences to access the cold-weather shelter.”

The shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

READ: Sunny and breezy Monday as another cold snap returns to Central Florida this week

Hegedus says the county will also be providing bus transportation to the shelter along two routes on the East and West sides of the county.

See the full bus schedule below:

East side of the county

• Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

• McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

• Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

• Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.





West side of the county

• Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

• Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

• First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 4:30 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

READ: NASA releases images of biggest solar flare in six years

According to Flagler County Emergency Management, the criteria for opening a cold-weather shelter is based on an overnight temperature that falls below 40-degrees.

For more information, including weather and heat safety preparedness tips from Flagler County Emergency Management, click here.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group