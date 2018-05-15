Colonial Lanes Orlando set to close

ORLANDO, Fla. - A public outcry arose Tuesday after it was announced Colonial Lanes in Orlando will be closing.
The announcement on Colonial Lanes' Facebook page said the bowling alley will be closing May 24 so the new owners can complete a major remodel that will include removing some of the 32-lanes.
Related Headlines
Colonial Lanes on North Primrose Drive in the Milk District has been open since 1959.
Many people who commented on its Facebook page expressed how upset they were to hear the bowling alley would be closing.
No other details have been released on when the bowling alley will reopen under new ownership.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}