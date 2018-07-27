Comcast executives discuss Universal's 4th Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal has revealed more about its plans to expand in Orlando.
Comcast executives on Thursday confirmed plans for a new theme park.
The company also recently filed a patent for the name "Universal's Epic Universe" and one for "Fantastic Worlds" in June.
In April, Channel 9 reported about property documents that outlined Universal's plans to buy more than 400 acres of land east of Interstate 4. The filing freed up the area where old restrictions used to stand in the way.
Executives said they hope that a new theme park could convince families to stay several days instead of taking a day trip to a park.
Records show Universal is planning for the park to have water park services and live stage performances.
There aren't many other details available yet about the structure of the park.
Universal theme park's revenue grew in the second quarter, according to earnings statements released Thursday.
Theme park revenue increased 3.6 percent to $1.36 billion.
Officials said that was driven by new attractions, such as the Fast & Furious Supercharged ride at Universal Studios Florida.
In the first half of 2018, theme park revenue increased 8.6 percent.
