Comfortable & sunny Thursday, season’s coolest weather on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Stunning!” That’s how meteorologist Kassandra Crimi describes Thursday’s forecast for Central Florida.

It will be a cooler start to our day, thanks to a front that moved through on Wednesday.

Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable temps this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight, Crimi said we’ll feel the coolest temperatures of the week.

Thursday forecast A lovely Thursday is on tap for Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Many in the Channel 9 viewing area will dip back into the 50s. Orlando will stay a bit warmer, dropping to a low of 62°.

That’s also the coolest so far this season for the metro area.

Enjoy the dry weather for now.

Thursday forecast A lovely Thursday is on tap for Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

A chance for rain returns this weekend, along with windier conditions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group