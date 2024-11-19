Committee to meet Wednesday to discuss Trump’s attorney general pick Matt Gaetz

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is standing by former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general.

That’s despite a lawyer claiming Gaetz flew two women to New York and paid them for sex.

Attorney Joel Leppard claims that happened in 2019.

Leppard said one of his clients also testified that she saw Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

“She testified in July of 2017, at this house party, she was walking out to the pool area, and she looked to her right, and she saw representative Gaetz having sex with her friend who was 17,” Leppard said.

Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing.

The House Ethics Committee is meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to release the findings of its investigation into Gaetz.

