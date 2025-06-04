Community advocates continue push for a one-stop shop for domestic violence survivors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Community advocates want a one-stop shop for domestic violence victims to get the help they need. Advocates believe that there are too many obstacles in the way and that a new building would help.

Harbor House of Central Florida, along with partners like the Alliance for Hope, is continuing the work of bringing a Family Justice Center to Orange County and the City of Orlando.

Wednesday, leaders showed designs for the facility.

The designs include well-furnished lobbies, collaborative workspaces, forensic medical centers, interview rooms on site, and children’s rooms.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said offering the services in one location is much needed to end the domestic abuse crisis.

“The bulk of what we do is domestic violence and elder abuse, human trafficking, and child abuse,” Sheriff Mina said. “To have the services in one centralized location is something I’m supportive of.”

In January, a study followed a Central Florida survivor for three days. To get the support they needed, the survivor had to go to 14 different appointments and fill out 150 pages of paperwork.

A Family Justice Center would eliminate this process and have all of the needed services co-located in one place so that the survivor can share their story once.

“The goal is to invite survivors into a community of support and care where there is equality and respect and dignity,” Casey Gwinn, the President for Alliance for Hope International, said. “They are trying to work with people who are trying to help them.”

The project is still very early in the development process. Leaders will continue to discuss designs, funding, locations, and the exact services that would be offered at a Central Florida location.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can contact Harbor House online here Harbor House of Central Florida | Domestic Violence Shelters or over the phone at (407) 886-2856.

