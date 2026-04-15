Community invited to ‘Citizen’s Academy’ in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve ever been interested in how local government works, you’ll have a chance in Seminole County.

County officials will be kicking off the second annual “Citizen’s Academy” at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s a six-part showcase of each of Seminole County’s departments.

Officials said it’s a great way for people to know how their tax dollars are spent.

The showcase is open to everyone and will run through May 9.

More information on the Seminole County Citizen’s Academy 2026 can be found here.

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