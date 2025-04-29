Community mourns death of 16-year-old girl killed in crash near Oak Ridge High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Oak Ridge High School community is mourning the death of a 16-year-old girl.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, she died on Monday after being struck by a driver around 8 a.m. while walking to school.

The high school is located on West Oak Ridge Road in Orlando.

Troopers said the driver who struck the teen remained at the scene.

Students and staff at the school are now seeking the support of grief counselors to help them cope with the tragedy.

An investigation is underway to determine how the deadly crash occurred.

