Community mourns loss of 2 young sisters in tragic family shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday marks one week since two Orlando children were killed by their father in a murder suicide.

Family and friends gathered Thursday night to hold a candlelight vigil in the wake of the tragedy.

The victims were identified as 2-year-old Tiana Watts and 11-month-old Jaliyah Watts.

Authorities stated the children’s father shot them on June 5 before he turned the gun on himself.

Family and friends gathered for the vigil at the South Rio Grande apartment complex, where the young girls spent their final hours.

Many people remain in disbelief about what happened.

The mother of the girls was too distraught to speak at the vigil.

The family reported that she has a strong support system and they are relying on their faith to help them cope.

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