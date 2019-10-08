Community reacts to deaths of Orlando officer, Orange County deputy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents across Central Florida took to social media to react to the news about the deaths of an Orlando police officer and an Orange County deputy.
Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, died Monday morning at Orlando Regional Medical Center after Markeith Loyd shot outside a Pine Hills-area Walmart near John Young Parkway, police said.
During the massive manhunt for the gunman, Deputy Norman Lewis was hit and killed by a 78-year-old man who was driving a van, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.
The deaths of the law enforcement officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day brought shock and devastation to the community.
Many brought flowers to the scene where Clayton was shot.
Memorial growing tonight outside Walmart for fallen Orlando Police Sgt Debra Clayton #WFTV pic.twitter.com/QJoTOxG25y— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) January 10, 2017
Lewis and Clayton were University of Central Florida graduates.
Lewis earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 2004 and was a football student-athlete. Lewis was an offensive lineman from 2000-2003.
Clayton was recognized by the Orlando police Chief John Mina as having dedicated much of her free time to community youth programs.
@JEstevezWFTV @WFTV I cant hold back the tears. Another tragic day here in Central FL. My Prayers to All!— Bill ORourke (@askaboutcoins1) January 9, 2017
I'll miss you cousin, we love you. 11-year Orange County Sheriff's Office veteran killed in line of duty https://t.co/9prscFLc6K via @WFTV— BKunneke (@BKunneke) January 9, 2017
@RAsaWFTV @OrangeCoSheriff @WFTV To All Who Protect & Serve-Every Race/Color/Gender-Thank You For Your Courage/Sacrifice! RIP Sgt Clayton pic.twitter.com/MERwnuigFT— Debbie Herschfeld (@FLNativeDeb) January 9, 2017
@ChiefJohnMina @WFTV bless her. My condolences for your loss— Ayman Shalash (@ZiOrim) January 9, 2017
@WFTV @OrlandoPolice My heart goes out for Orlando police, the family and her children especially in this time of loss. It is so sad!— Virginia Browne (@browne_virginia) January 9, 2017
Just spoke to @ChiefJohnMina and am praying for @OrlandoPolice. I let him know the State stands ready to help in any way.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 9, 2017
@SAckermanWFTV @WFTV Beyond sad....God Bless her children and may she Rest in Peace....— ☀️Judy Olafsen☀️ (@judyolafsen1) January 9, 2017
A beautiful lady, whose life was senselessly snuffed out.🙏🏻 #police #policeshooting #PoliceLivesMatter https://t.co/wFR9FnRHGP— Vicki (@VickiThomas4Him) January 10, 2017
May this officer RIP. Thoughts and prayers to her family, her colleagues and all of #Orlando #PoliceOfficer... https://t.co/uoK538C3Ql— Jeffrey S Fillmore (@JSFillmore) January 10, 2017
🖤💙🖤💙#RipDebraClayton #Orlando #Sosadandsenseless #Supportlawenforcement #thoughtsandprayers— DeeDee Cieslinski (@deedeecieslins) January 9, 2017
Sincere #thoughtsandprayers for @OrlandoPolice and everyone affected by the loss of 2 impactful heroes in Central Fl! #standoutandshine— Resplendency (@ResplendencyInc) January 9, 2017
