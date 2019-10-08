0 Community reacts to deaths of Orlando officer, Orange County deputy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents across Central Florida took to social media to react to the news about the deaths of an Orlando police officer and an Orange County deputy.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, died Monday morning at Orlando Regional Medical Center after Markeith Loyd shot outside a Pine Hills-area Walmart near John Young Parkway, police said.

During the massive manhunt for the gunman, Deputy Norman Lewis was hit and killed by a 78-year-old man who was driving a van, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

The deaths of the law enforcement officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day brought shock and devastation to the community.

Many brought flowers to the scene where Clayton was shot.

