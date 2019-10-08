  • Community reacts to deaths of Orlando officer, Orange County deputy

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents across Central Florida took to social media to react to the news about the deaths of an Orlando police officer and an Orange County deputy.

    Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, died Monday morning at Orlando Regional Medical Center after Markeith Loyd shot outside a Pine Hills-area Walmart near John Young Parkway, police said.

    During the massive manhunt for the gunman, Deputy Norman Lewis was hit and killed by a 78-year-old man who was driving a van, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

    The deaths of the law enforcement officers on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day brought shock and devastation to the community.

    Many brought flowers to the scene where Clayton was shot.

     

    Lewis and Clayton were University of Central Florida graduates.

    Lewis earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 2004 and was a football student-athlete. Lewis was an offensive lineman from 2000-2003.

    Clayton was recognized by the Orlando police Chief John Mina as having dedicated much of her free time to community youth programs. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories